Nigeria Kaduna car bomb death toll rises to 36

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A car bomb near a church in Nigeria’s northern town of Kaduna on Sunday killed at least 36 people and left 13 critically wounded, hospital staff and a Red Cross official said on Monday.

The driver attempted to force a car packed with explosives into a church compound in Kaduna but after being stopped by security he turned back and the bomb exploded by a large group of motorbike taxi riders, the police said.