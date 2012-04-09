FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria Kaduna car bomb death toll rises to 36
April 9, 2012 / 2:44 PM / in 6 years

Nigeria Kaduna car bomb death toll rises to 36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A car bomb near a church in Nigeria’s northern town of Kaduna on Sunday killed at least 36 people and left 13 critically wounded, hospital staff and a Red Cross official said on Monday.

The driver attempted to force a car packed with explosives into a church compound in Kaduna but after being stopped by security he turned back and the bomb exploded by a large group of motorbike taxi riders, the police said.

Reporting by Garba Muhammed; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Jon Boyle

