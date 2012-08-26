FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 26, 2012 / 9:42 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria navy frees 28 kidnapped oil workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s navy said it had freed 28 local oil workers who were being held hostage by a criminal gang in the oil-producing Niger Delta.

The hostages were Nigerian employees of Chinese oil servicing firm Sinopec, navy spokesman Commodore Kabir Aliyu said.

They were kidnapped on Thursday by a gang called the Lapto Marine Force operating around the Bakassi waterways in Cross Rivers state and freed in the naval operation late on Friday, he said.

“The gang ... has been terrorizing people around Bakassi waterways, killing, robbing, as well as engaging in piracy and abduction,” he added.

Piracy and kidnapping are common around the Niger Delta. West Africa’s oil-rich Gulf of Guinea is second only to the waters off Somalia for the risk of attacks.

Four foreigners working for Netherlands-based Sea Trucks Group who were kidnapped by pirates off the Nigerian coast on August 4 were released last week.

Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.