FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kidnap four Thais in Nigeria's delta
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2013 / 12:18 PM / 4 years ago

Gunmen kidnap four Thais in Nigeria's delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped four Thai nationals as they travelled to a farm in Nigeria’s Rivers state, the local government said on Saturday.

State commissioner for agriculture Emmanuel Chindah said by telephone that the gunmen stopped their vehicle on its way to Omida farms in the Buguma area of the riverine state on Friday. They kidnapped the Thais and their two Nigerian colleagues.

“The two Nigerians were immediately released. But in that process one panicked and jumped into the water and drowned,” he said.

Nigeria is one of the world’s worst countries for kidnapping, and levels are high in Rivers state, where petro-dollars flowing from Africa’s biggest oil industry have long been a draw for criminal gangs.

The gangs make many millions of dollars a year from extorting ransoms.

Reporting by Jackson Ohameje; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.