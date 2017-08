LAGOS (Reuters) - A Niger Delta community leader confirmed two attacks on Thursday night on crude pipelines near the Batan oil field in Warri South operated by the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

"There were two simultaneous attacks on PPMC and NNPC pipelines. No group has claimed responsibility. I am not aware of any casualty and arrest record for now," Ijaw Youth Council spokesman Eric Omare told Reuters.