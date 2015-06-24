Nigeria's lower house to investigate crude oil swap contracts

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s House of Representatives agreed on Wednesday to set up a committee to investigate whether the government has been short-changed by a state oil company scheme to swap crude for refined products.

The Nigerian government may be losing money through opaque contracts in which crude oil worth billions of dollars is given to traders in exchange for refined imports, mainly gasoline, international and domestic watchdogs have said.

The contracts, known as offshore processing agreements (OPAs) are between Pipelines and Product Marketing Co (PPMC), a subsidiary of state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC), and oil trading companies.

On Wednesday, the lower house of parliament adopted a motion to constitute an ad hoc committee “to forensically investigate the allegations of malpractice by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), with particular reference to crude oil swap contracts”.

The motion listed nine companies that have been awarded product swap contracts for a total of 445,000 barrels per day.

Reuters reported earlier in June that Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency EFCC and domestic intelligence service DSS began an investigation into the swap trades last month.

The PPMC head was among the NNPC and company officials called in by the investigating agencies to answer questions about the agreements, NNPC sources have told Reuters.

New President Muhammadu Buhari came into power on an anti-corruption platform and the EFCC is keen show it has teeth.

The EFCC has investigated various oil scandals in the past, namely a fuel subsidy fraud costing the government $6.8 billion between 2009-2011. But due to a lack of political will from the top, only a handful were prosecuted with little result.

Nigeria relies on imports for the bulk of its domestic gasoline demand, which is met by gasoline coming via the crude exchanges and through a subsidy scheme that was at the root of acute fuel shortages at the end of May.