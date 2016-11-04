FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nigerian militant group MEND claims attack on Trans-Forcados pipeline: newspaper
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 10:19 AM / 10 months ago

Nigerian militant group MEND claims attack on Trans-Forcados pipeline: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - A commander of a Nigerian militant group has attacked the Trans Forcados oil pipeline in the Niger Delta without authorization, a local newspaper said on Friday, quoting a statement from the group.

"The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) takes full responsibility for the Trans-Forcados Crude Export pipeline attack in the Batan area of Delta State on Wednesday, November 2, 2016," the group said in statement quoted by Vanguard newspaper.

"The attack was however, unauthorized by our high command," it added. Reuters was not immediately able to reach the group which had committed itself to a ceasefire.

Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
