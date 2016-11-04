Nigerian militant group MEND claims attack on Trans-Forcados pipeline: newspaper

LAGOS (Reuters) - A commander of a Nigerian militant group has attacked the Trans Forcados oil pipeline in the Niger Delta without authorization, a local newspaper said on Friday, quoting a statement from the group.

"The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) takes full responsibility for the Trans-Forcados Crude Export pipeline attack in the Batan area of Delta State on Wednesday, November 2, 2016," the group said in statement quoted by Vanguard newspaper.

"The attack was however, unauthorized by our high command," it added. Reuters was not immediately able to reach the group which had committed itself to a ceasefire.