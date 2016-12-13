FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Nigerian parliament opens inquiry into long-disputed Shell, Eni oil field
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 8 months ago

Nigerian parliament opens inquiry into long-disputed Shell, Eni oil field

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's lower house opened an investigation on Tuesday into an offshore oil field owned by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, the latest inquiry into their acquisition of the OPL 245 license block which could hold up to 9.23 billion barrels of oil, according to industry figures.

Earlier this year the Dutch and Italian authorities launched their own investigations.

The acquisition in 2011 was a "breach of due process that resulted in monumental revenue loss to the country," said Yakubu Dogara, speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives.

A spokesman for Shell said: "As this matter is the subject of current investigations, it would be inappropriate for us to comment."

The license was initially awarded in 1998 by former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete to Malabu Oil and Gas, a company in which he was a shareholder.

It was then sold for $1.3 billion in 2011 to Eni and Shell. According to documents from a British court, Malabu received $1.09 billion from the sale, while the rest went to the Nigerian government.

In 2014 a Milan court placed Eni under investigation over the purchase and the probe was later widened to Shell.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Greg Mahlich/Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.