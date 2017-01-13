FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's NNPC partners with Schlumberger for exploration
January 13, 2017

Nigeria's NNPC partners with Schlumberger for exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015.Richard Carson/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company said on Friday it will partner with oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB.N) in exploration and reservoir management.

The partnership aims to find commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the Chad basin and other inland areas, a statement from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said.

A research area for the companies will be "exploration and risks assessment studies of the Nigerian Frontier Basins, which include the Upper Benue where NNPC is currently carrying out exploration works", the statement quoted Babatunde Adeniran, chief operating officer of ventures at NNPC, as saying.

Schlumberger has established a $1 billion research fund, of which NNPC also hopes to take advantage, the statement said.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams

