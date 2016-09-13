FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Exxon offers first Qua Iboe crude cargo since force majeure: sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 13, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Exxon offers first Qua Iboe crude cargo since force majeure: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil is seen in Encinitas, California April 4, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - ExxonMobil is offering an October-loading cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil, the first offer since the company declared force majeure on the grade in July, sources said on Tuesday.

Exxon declared force majeure on the grade, Nigeria's largest export stream, after a leak on the pipeline that feeds the oil to the export terminal. [L8N1A12UN]

It was not immediately clear if the pipeline was already repaired, or if the company simply expected it to be back online in time to load the oil in October.

The cargo is offered for Oct. 8-16 loading at a premium of $1.80 per barrel to dated Brent, sources said.

A spokesman for Exxon said the force majeure remained in effect but did not give a timeframe on the resumption of regular oil flows.

Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.