Exxon offers first Qua Iboe crude cargo since force majeure: sources

The logo of Exxon Mobil is seen in Encinitas, California April 4, 2016.

ABUJA (Reuters) - ExxonMobil is offering an October-loading cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil, the first offer since the company declared force majeure on the grade in July, sources said on Tuesday.

Exxon declared force majeure on the grade, Nigeria's largest export stream, after a leak on the pipeline that feeds the oil to the export terminal. [L8N1A12UN]

It was not immediately clear if the pipeline was already repaired, or if the company simply expected it to be back online in time to load the oil in October.

The cargo is offered for Oct. 8-16 loading at a premium of $1.80 per barrel to dated Brent, sources said.

A spokesman for Exxon said the force majeure remained in effect but did not give a timeframe on the resumption of regular oil flows.