Nigeria's Buhari seeking contact with militants to end insurgency: statement

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria is talking to oil companies and seeking to make contact with the leaders of militant groups in an effort to end attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday.

"Another serious form of insecurity has reared its head in the Niger Delta. The objective is to colonize the country economically by sabotaging oil and gas installations," Buhari said in a statement.

"We are trying to speak with their leaders to know how many groups there are."