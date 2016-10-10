FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Buhari seeking contact with militants to end insurgency: statement
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Buhari seeking contact with militants to end insurgency: statement

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the United Nations General Assembly September 20, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria is talking to oil companies and seeking to make contact with the leaders of militant groups in an effort to end attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday.

"Another serious form of insecurity has reared its head in the Niger Delta. The objective is to colonize the country economically by sabotaging oil and gas installations," Buhari said in a statement.

"We are trying to speak with their leaders to know how many groups there are."

Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
