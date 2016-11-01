FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Niger Delta leaders ask Buhari to withdraw army from oil producing communities
#World News
November 1, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 10 months ago

Niger Delta leaders ask Buhari to withdraw army from oil producing communities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian army needs to withdraw from oil producing communities in the restive Niger Delta to help curb militancy in the oil hub, a local leader said on Tuesday.

"We presented a 16 point request to the president (Muhammadu Buhari) which includes the withdrawal of the military in oil producing communities in the region," King Alfred Diete-Spiff, a Niger Delta leader, said after meeting Buhari in Abuja.

"We don't want the communities militarized."

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Potter

