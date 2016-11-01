Niger Delta leaders ask Buhari to withdraw army from oil producing communities

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian army needs to withdraw from oil producing communities in the restive Niger Delta to help curb militancy in the oil hub, a local leader said on Tuesday.

"We presented a 16 point request to the president (Muhammadu Buhari) which includes the withdrawal of the military in oil producing communities in the region," King Alfred Diete-Spiff, a Niger Delta leader, said after meeting Buhari in Abuja.

"We don't want the communities militarized."