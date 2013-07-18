FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria prepares to prosecute 500 detained oil thieves
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 4 years

Nigeria prepares to prosecute 500 detained oil thieves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government is preparing to prosecute 500 people it has detained on allegations of stealing oil, officials said on Thursday in a crackdown on a criminal enterprise that drains up to a fifth of the country’s oil output.

Gangs tap into pipelines in the creeks and swamps of the Niger Delta, siphoning off hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil a day in operations known as “bunkering”.

The governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, told reporters after a meeting at President Goodluck Jonathan’s house that the government was preparing cases for oil theft, which carries a prison sentence of 21 years.

“The resolutions included that a legal task force ... be set up immediately to commence prosecution of proven cases, using relevant laws,” Uduaghan said.

Finance Minister Okonjo Iweala was quoted in the Nigerian press this week as saying that an estimated 400,000 barrels a day was lost to theft, or about a fifth of the output of Africa’s leading energy producer.

About 90 percent of the stolen fuel is sold onto international markets, to criminal networks in the Balkans or refiners in Singapore, analysts say. The rest is refined for local consumption, filling a gap left by Nigeria’s defunct legitimate refineries.

Security forces said on Sunday they had impounded three barges laden with 600,000 liters of illegally refined fuel in the Delta. But enforcement has proven difficult because Nigeria’s own security forces are complicit in the practice.

Residents of the Delta say the lack of development and environmental devastation in the region of mangrove swamps has given many a feeling that they are entitled to help themselves to a share of Nigeria’s vast oil wealth.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.