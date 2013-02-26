Six foreign sailors kidnapped off Nigeria freed: police

YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Six foreign sailors kidnapped by pirates earlier this month off the coast of Nigeria’s oil-producing region have been released unharmed, police said on Tuesday.

One Russian, three Ukrainian and two Indian sailors were taken when gunmen stormed the Armada Tuah 40 miles off the coast of Bayelsa state On February 17.

“They were released unharmed and no ransom was paid,” Bayelsa Police Chief Kingsley Omire told Reuters.