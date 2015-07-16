FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Buhari dissolves governing bodies of some federal agencies
#World News
July 16, 2015 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Nigeria's Buhari dissolves governing bodies of some federal agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari addresses members of the National Working Committee during the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party at the headquarters of the party in Abuja, Nigeria in this July 3, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of the governing boards of a number of federal agencies and institutions with immediate effect, his spokesman said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear which bodies were affected by the move.

Until the boards are reconstituted, chief executives of the affected bodies will “refer all matters requiring the attention of their boards to the president” through senior civil servants, said Buhari’s spokesman Femi Adesina.

Buhari, who is yet to appoint ministers, was sworn in as president of Africa’s most populous country on May 29 after being elected on an anti-corruption ticket.

Last month the president dissolved the board of the state-owned oil company. On Monday he replaced his defense chiefs as part of an attempt to step up the campaign against Boko Haram.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Chris Reese

