Nigeria's Buhari dissolves governing bodies of some federal agencies

ABUJA (Reuters) - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of the governing boards of a number of federal agencies and institutions with immediate effect, his spokesman said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear which bodies were affected by the move.

Until the boards are reconstituted, chief executives of the affected bodies will “refer all matters requiring the attention of their boards to the president” through senior civil servants, said Buhari’s spokesman Femi Adesina.

Buhari, who is yet to appoint ministers, was sworn in as president of Africa’s most populous country on May 29 after being elected on an anti-corruption ticket.

Last month the president dissolved the board of the state-owned oil company. On Monday he replaced his defense chiefs as part of an attempt to step up the campaign against Boko Haram.