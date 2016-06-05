FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Nigeria's Buhari to take 10-day holiday and see London doctor over ear infection: statement
#World News
June 5, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's Buhari to take 10-day holiday and see London doctor over ear infection: statement

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks after British Prime Minister Cameron opened the international anti-corruption summit on May 12, 2016 in London, England.Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is to take a 10-day holiday during which he will travel to London and see a doctor regarding a persistent ear infection, his spokesman said on Sunday.

It comes days after the 73-year-old former military ruler canceled a trip to the restive Niger Delta region at the last minute. Last month, he pulled out of what would have been his first official trip to the commercial capital, Lagos.

"The president was examined by his personal physician and an E.N.T specialist in Abuja and was treated. Both Nigerian doctors recommended further evaluation purely as a precaution," said spokesman Femi Adesina.

The statement also said the president would travel to London on Monday "to rest".  

Buhari took office in May 2015 after winning an election largely on his vows to crack down on corruption and end the insurgency waged by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the northeast of Africa's most populous nation, which also has the continent's biggest economy.

Reporting by Felix Onuhah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
