FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nigerian lawmakers clear Senate president over car customs allegations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 5 months ago

Nigerian lawmakers clear Senate president over car customs allegations

A court clerk reads the charges to Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal at Darki Biu, Jabi Abuja, Nigeria September 22, 2015.Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - The president of Nigeria's upper house of parliament has been cleared of any wrongdoing over allegations that he attempted to evade payment of customs duties on a car, the chairman of the Senate committee that investigated the claims said on Wednesday.

The car duty allegations related to newspaper reports that the Senate failed to pay import duties of 74 million naira ($240,650) on a bulletproof car worth 298 million naira.

The reports said the car belonged to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Samuel Anyanwu, who chairs the Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, said its report found that Saraki had no links with the importer and dealer of the vehicle. Saraki had denied any wrongdoing.

The lawmaker who raised the issues on the floor of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, was suspended for six months for a "failure to conduct proper investigation before making the allegations".

The allegations, which could have led to Saraki being impeached, were the latest in a series of such claims leveled at Nigeria's third-ranking official.

Saraki, who is a member of President Muhammadu Buhari's party, still faces charges of falsely declaring his assets when he was a state governor from 2003 to 2011. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.