FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Forgery charges dropped against head of Nigeria's senate
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Forgery charges dropped against head of Nigeria's senate

A court clerk reads the charges to Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal at Darki Biu, Jabi Abuja, Nigeria September 22, 2015.Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian court on Friday dropped charges against Bukola Saraki, president of the upper house, in which he had been accused of altering Senate rules to get himself elected.

Saraki, Nigeria's third-ranking official and a member of President Muhammadu Buhari's party, had been charged by the Abuja court along with his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, with "forging" the rules during the election process in June 2015.

Saraki was not his party's preferred candidate, but ran unopposed for the post of senate president. He had pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges earlier this year.

Saraki still faces charges of falsely declaring his assets when he was a state governor from 2003 to 2011, to which he has also pleaded 'not guilty'.

"We believe much time has been wasted in pursuing this needless case and we hope that the same treatment will be extended to other politically motivated cases," Saraki and Ekweremadu said in a joint statement.

Reporting By Libby George, Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.