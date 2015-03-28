At least 8 killed by gunmen in northeast Nigeria: APC spokesman

ABUJA (Reuters) - At least eight people including opposition house of assembly candidate for Dukku in northeastern Nigeria’s Gombe state were killed by unidentified gunmen, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) told Reuters on Saturday.

“Our House of Assembly candidate for Dukku in Gombe has just been assassinated with seven other APC supporters,” Alhaji Lai Mohammed said. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nigerians are voting in a tense presidential race pitting incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari.