6 months ago
Nigerian president, out of country due to illness, speaks to Moroccan king
#World News
March 2, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 6 months ago

Nigerian president, out of country due to illness, speaks to Moroccan king

FILE PHOTO - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2016.Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on indefinite medical leave in Britain, has spoken to the King of Morocco by telephone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The statement was the latest reassurance from the presidency that all is well with Buhari despite concerns for his health.

King Mohammed VI called Buhari on Wednesday and the two discussed the latter's health as well as work on a Morocco-Nigeria crude oil pipeline, the spokesman said.

Buhari has been in London for six weeks on medical leave, raising questions about his capacity to govern Nigeria.

The president's office has posted pictures on social media of Buhari recuperating to allay rumors his health was worse than publicly acknowledged, though none have been published for more than a week.

For now, there is no word on when Buhari will return.

Reporting by Felix Onuah

