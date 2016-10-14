FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Romanian engineer rescued after Niger Delta kidnapping
#Big Story 10
October 14, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 10 months ago

Romanian engineer rescued after Niger Delta kidnapping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A Romanian engineer who was kidnapped in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta region earlier this week has been rescued, police said on Friday.

The man, who was working for construction firm Dextron Nigeria Ltd, was abducted by gunmen in the Owa Oyibo area late on Monday.

Celestina Kalu, a spokeswoman for police in Delta state, said the Romanian man was rescued along with a colleague whose nationality she did not disclose.

"They were rescued two days ago along the Urhonigbe-Abraka road in the bush. No ransom was paid, no arrest has been made," Kalu said.

Kidnappings are common in the impoverished region which has been hit by militant attacks on oil and gas facilities and a general breakdown of law since the start of the year.

Militants say they are fighting for a greater share of oil revenues for the southern swampland region, home to most of Nigeria's oil production.

Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

