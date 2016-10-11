FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Gunmen kidnap Romanian engineer in Niger Delta
#World News
October 11, 2016 / 12:39 PM / 10 months ago

Gunmen kidnap Romanian engineer in Niger Delta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen have kidnapped a Romanian engineer in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta, police said on Tuesday.

Officers have launched a search for the man in the area of Owa Oyibo, where he was abducted late on Monday, said Celestina Kalu, a spokeswoman for police in Delta state.

He was working for Dextron Nigeria Ltd, a construction firm, Kalu added.

The southern swampland has been hit by a wave of militant attacks on oil and gas facilities and a general breakdown of law. Militants are fighting for a greater share of oil revenues for the impoverished Niger Delta, which is home to much of Nigeria's oil production.

Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
