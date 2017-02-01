FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.N. says team attacked on Nigeria-Cameroon border, five dead
#World News
February 1, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 7 months ago

U.N. says team attacked on Nigeria-Cameroon border, five dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - An armed group attacked a U.N. technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, killing five people and wounding several, the United Nations Office for West Africa said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday at around 1400 local time near the Cameroonian border town of Kontcha, the statement said.

"The victims were one U.N. independent contractor, three Nigerian nationals and one Cameroonian national," it added.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet

