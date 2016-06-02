Militant group says it will bring Nigeria's oil production to 'zero'

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Niger Delta Avengers militant group said on Thursday it had blown up two crude pipelines in Nigeria's Bayelsa state in the Delta area.
"At about 2:00am today @NDAvengers blew up the Ogboinbiri to Tebidaba and Clough Creek to Tebidaba Crude Oil pipelines in Bayelsa State," the group said on a twitter feed it uses to claim attacks.
"This is in line with our promise to all international oil companies and indigenous oil companies that Nigeria oil production will be zero."
Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan