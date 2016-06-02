Militant group says it will bring Nigeria's oil production to 'zero'

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Niger Delta Avengers militant group said on Thursday it had blown up two crude pipelines in Nigeria's Bayelsa state in the Delta area.

"At about 2:00am today @NDAvengers blew up the Ogboinbiri to Tebidaba and Clough Creek to Tebidaba Crude Oil pipelines in Bayelsa State," the group said on a twitter feed it uses to claim attacks.

"This is in line with our promise to all international oil companies and indigenous oil companies that Nigeria oil production will be zero."