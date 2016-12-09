FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Suicide bombs kill 30 in northeast Nigerian town: army spokesman
December 9, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 8 months ago

Suicide bombs kill 30 in northeast Nigerian town: army spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOLA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Two female suicide bombers blew themselves up in the northeastern Nigerian town of Madagali on Friday, killing 30 people and wounding 57, an army spokesman said.

"Based on the report from our men working on the ground, 30 were killed and 57 people were injured," said Major Badare Akintoye, a spokesman for an army unit based in Mubi, like Madagali a town in Adamawa state.

"Security agents have taken over the area to avoid enemies coming in to cause another attack." he said.

Reporting by Emmanuel Anda and Ardo Hazzad; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet

