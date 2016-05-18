FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most Chibok girls still in Nigerian forest, survivor says
#World News
May 18, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Most Chibok girls still in Nigerian forest, survivor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Most of the 219 girls kidnapped from the town of Chibok by Boko Haram militants more than two years ago are still in captivity in a forest in northeast Nigeria, the first girl to be rescued was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“She says all of the others are still in the Sambisa forest area. That they are heavily guarded,” a statement from the #Bringbackourgirls activist group quoted Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki as saying after her rescue this week.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Catherine Evans

