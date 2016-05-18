Most Chibok girls still in Nigerian forest, survivor says

ABUJA (Reuters) - Most of the 219 girls kidnapped from the town of Chibok by Boko Haram militants more than two years ago are still in captivity in a forest in northeast Nigeria, the first girl to be rescued was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“She says all of the others are still in the Sambisa forest area. That they are heavily guarded,” a statement from the #Bringbackourgirls activist group quoted Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki as saying after her rescue this week.