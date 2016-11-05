LAGOS One of more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram from their school in north-east Nigeria's Chibok in 2014 has been found by soldiers, a Nigerian army spokesman said on Saturday.

Around 270 girls were kidnapped by the jihadist group, which has waged a seven-year insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate in the north-east, in April 2014.

Sani Usman said the girl was discovered by troops who were screening escapees from Boko Haram's base in the Sambisa forest on Saturday around 06:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area, in Borno State.

The girl, Maryam Ali Maiyanga, was "discovered to be carrying a 10-month-old son", the army spokesman said.

Last month, 21 of the abducted girls were released by Boko Haram following talks with the government brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government.

The first of the schoolgirls to be found was discovered by soldiers on the edge of the Sambisa forest, a vast woodland area, in May.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alexander Smith)