Suicide bombers kill two in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri: police

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suicide bombers in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the heart of a seven-year-old insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, killed two people, the state police commissioner said on Friday.

"We had a number of explosions today in Maiduguri," said Damian Chukwu, Borno state police commissioner. He said a total of six people died - two members of a government-approved militia and four suicide bombers.