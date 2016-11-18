FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Suicide bombers kill two in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri: police
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 9:54 AM / 9 months ago

Suicide bombers kill two in northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suicide bombers in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, the heart of a seven-year-old insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, killed two people, the state police commissioner said on Friday.

"We had a number of explosions today in Maiduguri," said Damian Chukwu, Borno state police commissioner. He said a total of six people died - two members of a government-approved militia and four suicide bombers.

Reporting by Lanre Ola and Ahmed Kingimi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyir; Editing by Larry King

