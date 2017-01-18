At least 70 civilians killed in Nigeria refugee camp air strike: International Red Cross

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 70 civilians were killed in Tuesday's Nigerian Air Force strike on a refugee camp and more than a hundred were wounded, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said on Wednesday.

The air force has said an unknown number of civilians were killed and wounded in the mistaken strike in Rann, northeast Nigeria. It said the attack was intended to target Islamist militant Boko Haram fighters.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has said 52 were killed and 120 were wounded.