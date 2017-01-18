FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 70 civilians killed in Nigeria refugee camp air strike: International Red Cross
January 18, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 7 months ago

At least 70 civilians killed in Nigeria refugee camp air strike: International Red Cross

Injured people are comforted at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria. MSF/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 70 civilians were killed in Tuesday's Nigerian Air Force strike on a refugee camp and more than a hundred were wounded, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said on Wednesday.

The air force has said an unknown number of civilians were killed and wounded in the mistaken strike in Rann, northeast Nigeria. It said the attack was intended to target Islamist militant Boko Haram fighters.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has said 52 were killed and 120 were wounded.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dominic Evans

