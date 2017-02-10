Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
The attack and continued suicide bombings throughout the northeast raise doubts about how close the conflict with the Islamist group is to a conclusion, despite the military reclaiming most territory held by Boko Haram.
The ambush on the Ajiri-Dikwa road hit the troops as they were on a routine rotation on Thursday night, the military said in a statement.
"Seven soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries," the statement said.
Troops were in "aggressive pursuit" of the fleeing Boko Haram fighters, it said.
The statement said "many" Boko Haram fighters had been killed, without giving a number.
In December, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the capture of a key camp marked the "final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest" which was once the group's stronghold.
But since then attacks have stepped up, with no sign of halting. The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more than 15,000 people since 2009 and forced some two million from their homes.
The group split last year, with one faction led by Abubakar Shekau from the Sambisa forest and the other allied to Islamic State and led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, based in the Lake Chad region.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Andrew Roche)
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.