FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kerry tells Nigeria fight against Islamists is not just a military one
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2016 / 10:04 AM / a year ago

Kerry tells Nigeria fight against Islamists is not just a military one

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is seen on arrival at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria, August 23, 2016.Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOKOTO, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's battle against Boko Haram will only succeed if it tackles the reasons why people join Islamist militant groups and if the government and its military gain people's trust, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

"We also know that beating Boko Haram on the battlefield is only the beginning of what we must do," Kerry said in a speech in the northern Nigerian city of Sokoto at the start of a visit to the West African nation.

"Building public trust in government also requires cooperation from the military and law enforcement. Extremism can't be defeated through repression or fear."

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.