Suspected Boko Haram militants attack northeast Nigeria town: witnesses

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram attacked a town in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Wednesday, shooting indiscriminately and forcing locals to flee their homes, witnesses said.

Residents who fled Magumeri, a town around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from state capital Maiduguri, said the attackers burned down buildings and opened fire after arriving around 05:00 p.m. (1600 GMT). One witness said he saw a dead body.

It comes hours after four female teenage suicide bombers killed two people and injured 16 others in a residential part of Maiduguri, the city worst-hit by Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate.