FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's army hopes to rescue rest of Chibok girls: governor
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Nigeria's army hopes to rescue rest of Chibok girls: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian army hopes to rescue within weeks more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants from Chibok two years ago, a state governor said on Thursday.

“The military is already moving into the (Sambisa) forest,” said Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state, referring to a Boko Haram stronghold.

He was speaking following the recovery of teenager Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki on Tuesday, the first of the kidnapped girls to return from captivity.

“We believe that in the next coming weeks we shall recover the rest of the girls,” he said.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.