Nigeria's army hopes to rescue rest of Chibok girls: governor

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian army hopes to rescue within weeks more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants from Chibok two years ago, a state governor said on Thursday.

“The military is already moving into the (Sambisa) forest,” said Kashim Shettima, governor of Borno state, referring to a Boko Haram stronghold.

He was speaking following the recovery of teenager Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki on Tuesday, the first of the kidnapped girls to return from captivity.

“We believe that in the next coming weeks we shall recover the rest of the girls,” he said.