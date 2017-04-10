FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 4 months ago

Nigeria's military frees 593 people cleared of Boko Haram ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigeria's military on Monday released 593 people after clearing them of having ties with the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, a spokesman said.

The chief of army staff directed that those arrested be "released unconditionally if found not to have anything to do with insurgency or Boko Haram", said Brigadier General Abdulraman Kuliya. He added that the 593 who were freed comprised elderly people, men, women and children.

The military has arrested thousands in its fight against an insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate in northeast Nigeria. The insurgency, now in its eighth year, has killed over 20,000 people and forced over two million from their homes.

Reporting by Lanre Ola; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Mark Heinrich

