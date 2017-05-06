Bomb at hospital in Thailand wounds 24: police
BANGKOK A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
LAGOS Boko Haram has released 82 girls kidnapped in 2014 in the northern Nigerian town of Chibok in exchange for members of the militant group held by authorities, the Nigerian presidency said on Saturday.
Nigeria thanked Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross for helping to release the girls in "lenghty negotiations", the presidency said on its Twitter account.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BANGKOK A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
RIYADH President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday urge voters to back her to deliver the country's exit from the European Union, playing one of her strongest cards in the election campaign as opinion polls show that her party's large lead has shrunk.