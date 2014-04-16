FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian military says most of abducted schoolgirls freed
April 16, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian military says most of abducted schoolgirls freed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s military said on Wednesday its forces had freed most of the schoolgirls abducted by Islamist Boko Haram militants, and were continuing the search for eight students still missing.

“With this development, the Principal of the school has confirmed that only 8 of the students are still missing,” armed forces spokesman Major General Chris Olukolade said in a statement sent to media. He did not specify exactly how many of the girls had been rescued, but said one of the “terrorists” involved in the abduction had been captured.

Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pascal Fletcher

