4 months ago
Two Turkish men kidnapped in southeast Nigeria - police
#World News
April 11, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 4 months ago

Two Turkish men kidnapped in southeast Nigeria - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Two Turkish men have been kidnapped from a hotel room in southeast Nigeria, police said on Tuesday.

The pair, who worked for a construction company, were abducted on Sunday evening in the town of Eket in Akwa Ibom state, in the country's Niger Delta energy hub, police said. Kidnapping for ransom is common in some parts of Nigeria.

"There is no word yet on them or the kidnappers but we are on their trail," said Ikechukwu Chukwu, a spokesman for Akwa Ibom police. The police declined to give details of the company the men worked for or their names.

There was an increase in crime in the Niger Delta last year that coincided with a series of attacks on energy facilities. There have been no militant attacks on energy installations so far this year.

Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams

