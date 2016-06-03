Situation in Nigeria's Delta 'rapidly getting out of control': youth group

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - The situation in Nigeria’s main oil-producing Niger Delta is “rapidly deteriorating and getting out of control” after a wave of militant attacks, a major youth group said on Friday.

The Ijaw Youth Council, which represents one of the largest ethnic groups in the Delta, “calls on President Mohammadu Buhari to urgently and personally take charge of the management of the process to return peace and normalcy to the region,” a statement said.