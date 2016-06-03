FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Situation in Nigeria's Delta 'rapidly getting out of control': youth group
June 3, 2016 / 2:29 PM / a year ago

Situation in Nigeria's Delta 'rapidly getting out of control': youth group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - The situation in Nigeria’s main oil-producing Niger Delta is “rapidly deteriorating and getting out of control” after a wave of militant attacks, a major youth group said on Friday.

The Ijaw Youth Council, which represents one of the largest ethnic groups in the Delta, “calls on President Mohammadu Buhari to urgently and personally take charge of the management of the process to return peace and normalcy to the region,” a statement said.

Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Adrian Croft

