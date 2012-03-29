FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Nigeria's Stanbic falls on lower profit
March 29, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Shares in Nigeria's Stanbic falls on lower profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Shares in Nigeria’s Stanbic IBTC Bank (IBTC.LG), a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank (SBKJ.J), fell 4.9 percent on Thursday, after the lender posted a 16.89 percent drop in pre-tax profit to 11.24 billion naira ($71.31 mln) for 2011 full year.

Gross earnings grew 18.83 percent to 67.43 billion naira during the period, it said, in a report through the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Its shares fell to 6.8 naira.

($1 = 157.6250 naira)

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks

