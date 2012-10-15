FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Starcomms to merge with Multilinks, MTS: regulator
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 15, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria's Starcomms to merge with Multilinks, MTS: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Three of Nigeria’s CDMA mobile operators - Starcomms (STARCOM.LG), Multilinks and MTS - are seeking approval to merge, the Nigerian telecoms regulator said on Monday.

Lolia Emakpore, a director of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), also told Reuters at a conference in Dubai she expects the mobile subscriber base in Nigeria to grow 14 percent next year to 120 million, the fastest pace since the technology arrived a decade ago.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tim Cocks and David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.