Vehicles stop at a traffic junction by an MTN billboard in central business district Abuja, Nigeria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Africa Internet Group (AIG) has secured 225 million euros in funding from investors including U.S. bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N), South Africa’s MTN MTN.J and Rocket Internet (RKET.DE), the Nigerian e-commerce group said on Thursday.

The firm attracted 75 million euros from French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) last month.