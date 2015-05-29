FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twin bombs in Nigeria's Borno state kill seven and injure 12
May 29, 2015 / 6:39 PM / 2 years ago

Twin bombs in Nigeria's Borno state kill seven and injure 12

Lanre Ola

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - At least seven people died and 12 were injured when twin bomb blasts by suspected Boko Haram militants struck a wedding party in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state on Friday, locals said.

The explosions, two minutes apart, hit the remote town of Tashan Alade at about 6 a.m. local time -- hours before new president Muhammadu Buhari vowed in his inauguration speech that the “mindless, godless” militants would be defeated.

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced during the Islamist group’s six-year insurgency. At the start of the year it controlled a swathe of territory the size of Belgium in the northeast of Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer.

“Seven people have been killed,” an unnamed police source told Reuters.

“Relations and friends of the groom and bridegroom were just gathering when the bomb explosions happened,” said Adamu Illiya, a member of an anti-Boko Haram vigilante group, who added that 12 were injured.

Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
