#World News
July 23, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Kaduna market bomb targeted Nigeria's Buhari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA Nigeria (Reuters) - A bomb blast in Kaduna’s Kawo market that killed at least 50 people on Wednesday was targeting the convoy of senior Nigerian opposition leader and former president Muhammadu Buhari, but he was not hurt, his son Musa told Reuters at the scene.

Buhari was the main opposition party contender against President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2011 elections.

Next to Musa lay the charred jeep his father was traveling in. Earlier, a suicide bomber targeting a moderate Muslim cleric killed at least 32 of the cleric’s congregation on a busy commercial road.

Reporting by Garba Muhammed; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
