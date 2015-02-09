FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boko Haram attack Cameroon village, kidnap bus passengers: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 9, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Boko Haram attack Cameroon village, kidnap bus passengers: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Boko Haram militants attacked a border village in northern Cameroon and are suspected of kidnapping at least 18 people traveling on a bus, two military sources told Reuters on Monday.

Nigeria’s military is struggling to contain the Sunni jihadist insurgents blamed for killing 10,000 people last year and kidnapping hundreds of others while mounting frequent cross-border raids as it seeks to establish an emirate.

Neighbors Chad, Cameroon and Niger have responded by sending thousands of troops to the remote border zone near Lake Chad, where intense gunbattles erupted last week.

Two military sources said Boko Haram attacked the village of Kerawa in the Far North on Sunday and 11 of their fighters were killed in clashes with Cameroon’s army. They said at least eight Cameroonian soldiers were wounded in the fighting.

Separately, a passenger vehicle was missing near the village of Adanga Danga, the sources said.

“There are no claims yet but we think it was Boko Haram,” said one of the sources, who said there were 18 people aboard.

The second military source said there were about 30 people on board the missing bus. A Defense Ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment on the incidents.

Reporting by Anne Mireille Nzouankeu; Additional reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.