Double suicide blast in Cameroon kills at least three
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 8:59 AM / 2 years ago

Double suicide blast in Cameroon kills at least three

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram militants detonated two suicide bombs in north Cameroon overnight, killing at least three people, an official and security sources said on Wednesday.

Suicide bombings, often carried out by young women recruited by the Islamist militant group in neighbouring Nigeria, are becoming almost daily occurrences in Cameroon’s Far North region.

“There was a double suicide attack last night in Waza in the far north of Cameroon with a toll of six dead, including the three kamikazes (attackers),” said Michel Oumarou, deputy prefect for the town of Waza.

Two security sources also confirmed the attack, with one of them pegging the death toll higher at six civilians. A third suicide bomber was killed by security forces before she was able to detonate her bomb, one of the sources added.

Cameroon is a target for attacks since it is part of an 8,700-strong regional task force aimed at defeating Boko Haram with troops from Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon and Benin. Joint operations have stalled, however, and national armies appear to be fighting Boko Haram independently.

Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo and Anne Mireille Nzouankeu; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans

