December 11, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill eight in Cameroon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOUALA, Cameroon (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and around 20 wounded in a suspected suicide bombing by Boko Haram on Friday in Cameroon’s Far North region, local officials said.

The extremist group has claimed a swathe of Nigeria’s northeastern region to make a caliphate, and attacks have spilled across the borders of neighboring countries.

Last week, Cameroon’s army said it killed 100 members of the group and freed 900 hostages.

Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

