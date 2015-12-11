Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill eight in Cameroon

DOUALA, Cameroon (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and around 20 wounded in a suspected suicide bombing by Boko Haram on Friday in Cameroon’s Far North region, local officials said.

The extremist group has claimed a swathe of Nigeria’s northeastern region to make a caliphate, and attacks have spilled across the borders of neighboring countries.

Last week, Cameroon’s army said it killed 100 members of the group and freed 900 hostages.