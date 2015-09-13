At least nine killed in twin bomb attacks in north Cameroon

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed in two bomb attacks on Sunday in the northern Cameroon town of Kolofata, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the Boko Haram Islamist militant group from nearby Nigeria.

Regional prefect Babila Akaou said the two attacks took place close to the Latin neighborhood of the town before 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).

“Nine people were killed and 24 people wounded,” he told Reuters by telephone.

Army spokesman Colonel Didier Badjeck, who confirmed the death toll, said an investigation was underway amid diverging reports about whether the attacks were carried out by two teenage boys or two young women.

Kolofata lies close to the border with northeast Nigeria and has repeatedly been the target of attacks by Boko Haram. Cameroon is a major contributor to an 8,700-strong, Nigerian-led regional force expected to start operations against the Islamist group this year.

Badjeck said the army had also repelled an attack by Boko Haram on the town of Bargam in the Extreme North region of Cameroon on Sunday, killing 12 militants.

Boko Haram has stepped up its attacks in Cameroon since the West African country last year launched a crackdown on the group, which had previously used the Extreme North region as a base for recruiting and supplying its operations in northern Nigeria.