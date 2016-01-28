Suicide bombers kill four in north Cameroon school

DOUALA (Reuters) - Two suicide bombers killed four people at a school in northern Cameroon on Thursday, local officials said, the latest attack in a central African country struggling to contain violence blamed on Boko Haram militants in neighboring Nigeria.

A dozen people were wounded in the twin bombing in the town of Kerawa, Mayor Seiny Boukar Lamine said.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, northern Cameroon has become the scene of increasingly frequent suicide attacks as Boko Haram Islamist militants step up cross-border violence that has also affected Chad and Niger.

A suicide bombing of an outdoor market in northern Cameroon three days ago killed 32 people and wounded 66 in one of the deadliest attacks in the country to date.

A local prefect said the school in Kerawa targeted on Thursday had been housing Nigerian refugees.

Boko Haram has killed thousands of people and driven more than two million from their homes during its six-year insurgency in one of the world’s poorest regions.