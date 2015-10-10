Suspected Boko Haram suicide bomb attack kills 38 in Chad

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Thirty-eight people, including five attackers, were killed and another 51 were wounded on Saturday in a series of suicide bombings in a town in Chad suspected to be the work of Nigeria’s Boko Haram Islamist militant group, a local government official said.

Witnesses in Baga Sola, a border town on Lake Chad, reported three explosions in the town’s market and a refugee camp. A hospital source confirmed the death toll given by local sub-prefect Dimoya Souapebe.