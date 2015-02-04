Boko Haram militants kill more than 100 in Cameroon, says local leader

ACCRA (Reuters) - Boko Haram fighters killed more than 100 people during an attack on the north Cameroon town of Fotokol, murdering residents inside their homes and in a mosque, a local civic leader said on Wednesday.

“Boko Haram entered Fotokol through Gambaru early in the morning and they killed more than 100 people in the mosque, in the houses and they burned property,” said the man, reached by telephone. The militants shot one of his sons dead during the raid, he added.