About 10 Chadians killed in advance on Boko Haram in Nigeria: officer
March 9, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

About 10 Chadians killed in advance on Boko Haram in Nigeria: officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - About 10 Chadian soldiers have been killed fighting Boko Haram militants since troops from Chad and Niger crossed into Nigeria on Sunday in a major cross-border offensive, a Chadian officer said on Monday.

The officer, who asked not to be named, also confirmed reports from Niger sources that the joint offensive had freed the border town of Malam Fatouri and Damasak, some 10 km (6 miles) further to the south, which had been previously been held by Boko Haram.

Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn

